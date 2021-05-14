Even with the CDC lifting mask mandates, some small music venues are still facing some hurdles on the path to normalcy.
Beginning nearly 40 years ago, a place became a haven for the singer songwriter. For decades, the stage hosted everyone from the artists seeking that first radio hit to the artists behind the biggest records in music. A small venue is now known across the world.
That's the history of the Bluebird Cafe. This is the story of the Bluebird today.
"Who would have guessed when we closed the Bluebird on March 13, 2020 that we would be sitting here in May, 2021, still closed," said Erika Wollam Nichols, president and general manager of the Bluebird.
Erika said the restrictions that came with COVID kept the doors locked on many small venues. She said Friday's lifting of mask mandates by the CDC is another big step, but she said re-opening isn't simple.
"People are asking, 'so, are you going to be open next weekend?' It's like, 'oh my word,'" laughed Erika. "Everybody's having trouble hiring kitchen staff in Nashville now. Our opening date is going to be dependent on when we can get a kitchen staff in place."
She said there's no question about who is ready for the Bluebird to come back.
"There are people getting their picture taken out the window, every day," said Erika, looking at the tourists outside.
"Us and the kids came from Kansas," said tourist Leann Ploutz. "When we come back to Nashville, we're hoping to come back to the Bluebird Cafe."
"I think we're all ready to have the music back," said Erika. "We're going to do the very best we can to get them all back in here as soon as possible."
