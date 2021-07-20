NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 21st Century American Space race gained another competitor this morning out in the deserts of West Texas. Blue Origin’s autonomous New Shepard rocket launched Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his brother mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18 year-old-Dutch physics student Oliver Damon over 62 miles above the surface of earth.
All the action, from takeoff to landing, took just over 10 minutes with all four passengers experiencing about 3-4 minutes of weightlessness. The flight, which took place 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's moon landing in 1969, was the first manned flight for Blue Origin following 15 unmanned test flights.
"We live on this beautiful planet. We saw this. I mean, you can't imagine how thin the atmosphere is when you see it from space. We live in it and it looks so big, it feels like this atmosphere is huge and we can disregard it and treat it poorly," Bezos said. He became the second billionaire to reach space in less than two weeks after Virgin Group founder Richard Branson flew on the first fully crewed flight of the VSS Unity space plane on July 11th.
Blue origin has two more planned flights this year that will re-use the same rocket.
