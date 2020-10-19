NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After yesterday’s Black Lives Matter mural dedication, others have made inquires into the Nashville Office of Arts + Culture about other types of murals.

A spokesperson for Metro Arts says they received three requests via phone today for new murals.

One caller mentioned constructing a “Blue Lives Matter” mural, another wanted to see a “Make America Great Again” installment, and the third called didn’t mention details of their proposed installments.

No official applications have been submitted for any of these yet.

An application for temporary artwork can be found on the Metro Arts website