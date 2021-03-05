Blue Cross Basketball Championships tips off in Cookeville on the one-year anniversary of Tennessee's first positive COVID-19 case.

The fact the TSSAA Division II Blue Cross basketball championships are being played at all today is nothing short of a miracle. Many doubted the tournament would take place at all.

BA Eagles get ready for state basketball tournament The Brentwood Academy basketball team gears up as Tennessee's high school basketball tournaments begin this week.

Head Coach Mary Taylor Cowles said, "It's a compliment to our players and their families for prioritizing their health and the health of their teammates."

Teammates and their families have worked hard to recognize and work around public health ordinances. Ensworth parent, Danielle Whitson said,

"It has taken a lot of support at home and do what we need to do at home to get them back to school and to practices."

The sentiment comes from the players as well with Ensworth Tiger Deayonna expressing that just getting to play with her teammates at all is an award in itself.

Feelings of gratitude surround the tournament. However, this won't stop the teams from going all out in some friendly competition.