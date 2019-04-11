SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s top demonstration team, will return to The Great Tennessee Air Show in June at Smyrna Airport.
At its appearance in 2016, Capt. Jeff Kuss was killed when he crashed during a practice flight prior to the show.
The city erected a monument to Kuss last year.
The Blue Angels performance is the only one scheduled in the Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama region.
"Once again, we are privileged and honored to be hosting the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at this premier Middle Tennessee event," said John Black, Executive Director of the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority, in a news release. "With this year's stellar lineup, the Great Tennessee Air Show is poised to present one of the strongest airshow lineups anywhere in North America."
Information on other performers and tickets is available on the Great Tennessee Air Show website.
