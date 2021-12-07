SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Blue Angels are coming back to Tennessee next year.

The Blue Angels will fly in the Tennessee skies over in Smyrna on June 10 and 11. On Tuesday, the organization announced its 2023 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention.

During their 77th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2023.

1 of 2:We are excited to announce our 2023 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention!During our 77th air show season, we are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2023. pic.twitter.com/O2u4EtI2br — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) December 7, 2021

On May 13, the Blue Angels sped through the Tennessee skies to honor the sacrifices of front line heroes working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Angels fly over Nashville Thursday afternoon The Blue Angels sped through the Tennessee skies on Thursday afternoon to honor the sacrifices of front line heroes working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds were at the Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport on June 4.

The Great Tennessee Air Show returns this weekend, U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds to headline SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - After taking a break for a year due to the pandemic, the Great Tennessee Air Show is back this weekend at the Smyrna Airport.

To learn more about the shows, click here.