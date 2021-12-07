The Blue Angels flying over Berry Hill
 

Submitted by Matt McGee

 

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Blue Angels are coming back to Tennessee next year.

The Blue Angels will fly in the Tennessee skies over in Smyrna on June 10 and 11. On Tuesday, the organization announced its 2023 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention.

During their 77th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2023.

On May 13, the Blue Angels sped through the Tennessee skies to honor the sacrifices of front line heroes working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds were at the Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport on June 4.

To learn more about the shows, click here. 

 

