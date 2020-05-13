NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced today they will be flying over Nashville tomorrow, May 14.
The jets will fly over Nashville at noon for approximately 17 minutes, according to a tweet from the Blue Angels' account.
#Nashville and #LittleRock your Blue Angels are heading your way tomorrow! Check back later today for route information. Stay home and stay safe!Nashville: 12 pm (CDT) ~ 17 minLittle Rock: 1:45 pm (CDT) ~ 5 min#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/tI4VHpfw64— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 13, 2020
After flying over Nashville, the squadron will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas for another flyover.
