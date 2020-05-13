Blue Angels

Next week, we can expect to see the Blue Angels flying over Nashville. Although an exact date has not been confirmed.(Photo: Great Tennessee Air Show)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced today they will be flying over Nashville tomorrow, May 14.

The jets will fly over Nashville at noon for approximately 17 minutes, according to a tweet from the Blue Angels' account.

After flying over Nashville, the squadron will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas for another flyover.

