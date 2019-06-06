SYRMNA (WSMV) - The Blue Angels are back for the Tennessee Airshow.
They made their appearance Thursday morning flying over Nashville and landing at the Syrmna Airport.
This is the first time the Blue Angels returned to Nashville since the tragic death of Captain Jeff Kuss. Kuss was killed when his plane crashed during a practice run for the airshow in 2016.
News4 caught up with Captain Eric Doyle, the leader of the Blue Angels who has been a Marine for 23 years. Doyle told News4 it's an honor to be back in Smyrna because the city has been influential in celebrating Captain Kuss's life.
"It's wonderful to be here," Doyle said. "We bring people from all 50 states to our team and several folks from the state of Tennessee, including our slot pilot. So, coming to any air show is like coming home."
Doyle also told News4 he is living the dream; he's wanted to be a pilot from a young age.
"Since I was a little kid I wanted to do this job," Doyle said. "There isn't a day that goes by that I don't look down at this blue flight suit and that beautiful blue airplane and be thankful for what I get to do."
The airshow will be in town on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's show begins at 8 a.m. while Sunday's show starts at 4:30 p.m.
