NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Blue Angels will be making a Nashville flyover in order to salute our frontline COVID-19 responders.
They will start at 12 p.m. at Silver Hill going through Walterhill and down to Murfreesboro.
From Murfreesboro they will make their way to Smyrna and through Nolensville and over to Franklin.
By 12:08 p.m. they will be passing through Brentwood on their way up to Nashville.
They will circle back to Belle Meade and back up over Nashville, back to Brentwood area and up through Berry Hill before leaving by 12:17 p.m. near Maplewood.
#Nashville and #LittleRock your Blue Angels are heading your way tomorrow! Stay home and stay safe!— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 14, 2020
Nashville: 12 pm (CDT) ~ 17 min
Little Rock: 1:45 pm (CDT) ~ 5 min#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/kMVft0nm2m
Be sure to observe the flyover from the safety of your home and refrain from traveling to see the flyover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.