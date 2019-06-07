SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - After three years, the famous blue planes will be flying in the sky above Smyrna.
The Blue Angels will take to the skies this weekend for the Tennessee Airshow. This is the first time they have returned since 2016 when Captain Jeff Kuss crashed his plane during a test flight and died.
"It was very emotional for everyone here but we're glad to have them back," John Black of Smyrna Airport said. "We're anxious for this show; Smyrna is a second hometown. That's what really has come out of this. We didn't realize how deep this airshow ran in the fabric of this community."
The show will be on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. You can buy tickets for the show online.
