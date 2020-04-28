NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Blue Angels are coming to Nashville.
U.S. Navy and Air Force pilots paid tribute to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight with a special fly over on Tuesday.
The Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds were flying high over Philadelphia and New York city Tuesday afternoon.
Next week, we can expect to see the Blue Angels flying over Nashville. Although an exact date has not been confirmed.
NEWS4 has been told it should be some time in the middle of the week, weather permitting.
