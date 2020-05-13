NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Blue Angels sped through the Tennessee skies on Thursday afternoon to honor the sacrifices of front line heroes working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mission Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. They’re a symbol of pride for the country and on Thursday, they were honoring those fighting against the coronavirus.
One of those in the skies was a Tennessee native. Lieutenant Julius Bratton is a native of Woodlawn and graduated from Northwest High School in 2007. He is the narrator for the Blue Angels.
Bratton, who joined the Blue Angels in 2019, has more than 1,500 flight hours and has 207 carrier arrested landings.
Their flyover started at 12 p.m. at Silver Hill going through Walterhill and down to Murfreesboro.
Blue Angels Murfreesboro fly-over. pic.twitter.com/UJk7oCrXM3— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 14, 2020
From Murfreesboro they will make their way to Smyrna and through Nolensville and over to Franklin.
By 12:08 p.m. they passed through Brentwood on their way up to Nashville.
Thank you yo the @BlueAngels for the salute to Nashville's first responders and health care professionals! We are all proud to be #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/nnoKmYRO1G— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 14, 2020
In downtown Nashville, people gathered outside their apartments and condos to view the flyover.
"I just really love the blue Angels," Don Brumit, of Nashville, said. "It’s been postponed twice, really wanted to come check it out, and the response to the healthcare, first responders was just incredible. Plus what a view! What a day."
People stopped on the pedestrian bridge waiting for the moment they went by.
"It's just outstanding that they’re doing this all across the country to support the first responders and everybody that works in this field," Eric Bushman, of Nashville, said.
The Blue Angels circled back to Belle Meade and back up over Nashville, back to Brentwood area and up through Berry Hill before leaving by 12:17 p.m. near Maplewood.
#Nashville and #LittleRock your Blue Angels are heading your way tomorrow! Stay home and stay safe!— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 14, 2020
Nashville: 12 pm (CDT) ~ 17 min
Little Rock: 1:45 pm (CDT) ~ 5 min#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/kMVft0nm2m
The Blue Angels advised residents to observe the flyover from the safety of their home and refrain from traveling to see the flyover. They didn't want any crowds to form while people are all social distancing.
