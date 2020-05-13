Flyover Nashville

Flyover Nashville

 Courtesy: Blue Angels

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Blue Angels will flyover Nashville on Thursday afternoon to salute our front line COVID-19 responders.

The pilots of Blue Angels are a part of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. They’re a symbol of pride for the country.

They will start at 12 p.m. at Silver Hill going through Walterhill and down to Murfreesboro.

From Murfreesboro they will make their way to Smyrna and through Nolensville and over to Franklin.

By 12:08 p.m. they will be passing through Brentwood on their way up to Nashville.

They will circle back to Belle Meade and back up over Nashville, back to Brentwood area and up through Berry Hill before leaving by 12:17 p.m. near Maplewood.

The Blue Angels advised residents to observe the flyover from the safety of their home and refrain from traveling to see the flyover. They don’t want any crowds to form while we’re all social distancing.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.