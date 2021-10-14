BLOUNT COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - 80-year-old Gary Long has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued for him this morning.
80-year-old Gary Long has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance.
Long is described as 5'11", 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is believed to be in a blue Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 8V80D8.
If you have seen Gary or know where he might be now, you are asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-273-5120 or TBI at 1-800-824-3463.
