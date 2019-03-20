On the first day of spring, you can always count on more than 1,000 flowers, mostly tulips, blooming and showing off their colors at Cheekwood.
Every year that’s the plan, but this year something is missing.
Cheekwood’s calendar said the tulips should be here, but they know as well as anyone that you can’t rush Mother Nature.
It’s still pretty in places at Cheekwood on the first day of spring, just not overwhelming, at least not yet.
The green is here, just not the 125,000 other flowers and colors that show up on their own schedule, most likely next week.
“We’ve had an interesting winter/spring,” said Cheekwood’s Mary Weber. “It was awful wet and a lot of cold temperatures this year, so it’s a little bit of a teaser.”
A few tulips were ready to come out and show off, just not on time like year’s past.
“You’ll see bright oranges, vibrant reds and yellows,” said Weber. “It’s going to be a piece of tapestry that’s gorgeous.”
Flower fans still think it’s all worth a sniff.
She loves the daffodils, not so sure about the camera pointed her way.
There is still plenty to see at Cheekwood.
“Beautiful bright, vibrant hyberinths and daffodils are stunning this year,” said Weber.
It’s like a fireworks show with all the colors exploding at Cheekwood, but hold on a little longer for the grand finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.