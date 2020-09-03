NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College has received an astounding $34 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies to pay off student loan debt.
The announcement made Thursday is to help increase the number of Black doctors by reducing their debt burden and improve minority health nationwide.
Over the next four years, the gift will provide scholarships for medical students with financial need. Students who are currently enrolled at the college with financial need are eligible for scholarships up to $100,000 over four years.
The grant also covers “wrap around” services, such as financial counseling for students and resources to track the program’s success, according to the release.
“This is a momentous day for Meharry Medical College, our students and the people we serve,” said college President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth. “We could not be more honored to receive this gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies or more excited about what it means for the future of minority health care for generations to come.”
The gift from Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is a part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, a new effort to accelerate the pace of generational wealth accumulation for Black Americans and address systemic under-investment in Black communities.
“Graduates of Meharry overwhelmingly choose to go into primary care so that they can make the largest impact on their communities,” Hildreth continued. “But primary care, particularly in rural areas, does not provide the same level of financial security as other medical specialties. This transformative gift will significantly ease the burden of debt for our students, allowing them to make decisions about where and how they practice based on their passion, not a paycheck.”
Aside from Meharry, three other Historically Black College and Universities were awarded. Meharry received the highest award.
“COVID-19 has been especially devastating for the Black community, and the scarcity of Black doctors practicing in Black communities is one reason for it,” said Michael Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP. “More Black doctors will mean more Black lives saved and fewer health problems that limit economic opportunity. But right now, the burden of student debt and lack of financial aid means that the shortage of Black doctors could get even worse. During my campaign for president, I proposed a set of bold policies -- which we called the Greenwood Initiative -- to increase generational wealth among Black families and shrink the racial wealth gap. The commitment Bloomberg Philanthropies is making today is just the first step we will take to bring that work to life.”
