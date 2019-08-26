Hospitals in Williamson and Maury counties are putting out a call for help for much needed blood donations.
Blood Assurances, which services both Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia and Williamson Medical Center, is currently experiencing blood shortages.
“Multiple traumas occurred over the weekend and we are suffering a critically low inventory at this time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director of Blood Assurance in Columbia. “We have exactly zero units of B-negative blood available for our patents and we need our community’s help to replenish the supply that has been used to ensure that we are prepared for more traumas.”
Donated blood is used during surgeries to help save lives.
Click here for information on how to donate. You must be 18 to donate. If you’re 16 or 17, you can donate with parental consent.
