Blood drives planned as supply continues to dwindle

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The blood supply keeps dwindling and now is at dangerous levels, according to a local nonprofit.
Members of Blood Assurance said they have less than one day's supply of O-negative and only about two day's supply of other blood types.
“O-negative is the universal blood type that can be given to anyone in need which is why it is always used in trauma situations. It is imperative that we get O-negative donors in as soon as possible," Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance, said in a statement on Monday.
The blood bank is asking for as many donations as possible. To be eligible to donate, a person "must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health."
Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Davidson County next month with locations and times:
- Sept. 3 – TriStar Centennial Medical Center 7 A.M. – noon
- Sept. 5 – McKay’s Books 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
- Sept. 9 – Superior Construction 8 A.M. – Noon
- Sept. 9 – Southern Hills Medical Center 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.
- Sept. 10 – TriStar Skyline Medical Center 7 A.M. – 2 P.M.
- Sept. 24 – TriStar Summit Medical Center 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.
- Sept. 30 – TriStar Skyline Madison Campus 11 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- Sept. 30 – Southern Hills Medical Center 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.
To learn more about how you can help, click here, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
