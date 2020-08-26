It's been two months since a Brentwood officer died in a car crash. Wednesday and Thursday, the Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Brentwood. The event is in honor of that officer and could also help with donations in a time of need.
Some people are just born to give back to others. Few understand that more than Heather Legieza.
"Today's such a special day because it's my husband's birthday," she said. "He would have been 31 today."
Heather's husband, Ofc. Destin Legieza of Brentwood Police, was finishing his shift on a June morning. Police said another car crossed lanes on Franklin Rd. and hit Ofc. Legieza's vehicle head-on. He was killed.
"I know he's looking down watching all of us, but I'm just so proud of him," said Heather Legieza. "He just wanted to give back to others."
Wednesday, Heather Legieza was giving back too by donating blood.
Tiffany Taylor of the Red Cross said, while the blood supply is stable now, there's worry about the months to come.
"Our high schools and our colleges make up about 80% of our blood donations," she said. "With COVID, some of them are unable to host blood drives like they typically do."
Taylor said that's why there's an importance to Battle of the Badges. It's a national rivalry for blood donations among first responder groups. Wednesday, people scheduled times to come give at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The donation drive continues Thursday.
The drive this year is being held in memory of Ofc. Legieza.
With a hurricane set to make landfall in just hours, Heather Legieza said there's no better time for people to give blood than on the birthday of a man who lived to give back to others.
"Just God's perfect timing that it would fall on today," she said.
The blood drive continues Thursday at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library at 8109 Concord Road. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can also be made through the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.