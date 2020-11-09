NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund is hosting a blood drive all over the Southeast now through November 11th.
The SFWWF raises money and awareness for those who have served in the U.S. Special Forces and are wounded, ill, injured, or have fallen upon difficult times. A representative from Blood Assurance says the blood donations also help current soldiers and veterans.
“Our Wounded Warriors have had to use blood products. Even recovering now, some of the cancers they’ve been fighting need blood products today,” Bob Murray, Blood Assurance says.
You can schedule an appointment to donate blood here.
