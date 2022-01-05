NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Blood Assurance Service reported Wednesday morning a drop in blood donations.

Due to the COVID-19 omicron variant and winter weather that has been plaguing the Nashville area, there have been more than 40 businesses and organizations that have reconsidered holding their planned mobile blood drives.

Blood Assurance said that this means that nearly 700 units of blood that would have been used to treat patients at dozens of hospitals, are no longer available.

“The need for blood never stops,” according to Christopher Swafford, Blood Assurance’s chief operating officer. “Winter weather will impact road conditions, which could lead to increased blood usage due to traffic crashes and other traumas. We want to ensure that hospitals in this area have what they need to deal with any situation.”

Blood Assurance reported Wednesday morning that there is less than a three-day supply of O-positive, A-positive, A-negative and B-negative blood in the area.

In an effort to receive more donations, Blood Assurance is offering community members a $20 Amazon gift card every day until Jan. 9 to for all those who are Type-O donors who donate double red cells at any Blood Assurance blood drive. O donors who give whole blood will receive a $10 Amazon card.

In order to be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids – avoiding caffeine – and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.