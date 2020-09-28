NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Blood donation numbers have drastically dropped during the pandemic, and with hospital usage increasing, the blood supply is at critically low levels.
Blood banks across America, like Blood Assurance, all struggling with critically low inventory and counting on their communities to step up and give.
“The need for blood never stops and it takes several hundred donors every day to maintain a safe and adequate blood supply for our area hospitals,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Blood donors are essential to our hospital infrastructure just like masks, gloves and medical equipment. Without blood on the shelf, patients cannot be cared for.”
Blood Assurance is the supplier for several Nashville area hospitals and is continuing to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff.
Donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies when they donate now through October 5. After October 5, Blood Assurance will pause testing and prepare to bring it in house at a future date.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17-years-old, 16-years-old with parental consent, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.
Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoiding caffeine, and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit their website, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
