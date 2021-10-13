NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Blood Assurance is reaching out to Middle Tennessee residents this month for help due to its low supply of O-negative and O-positive blood.
The non-profit organization provides blood and blood supplies to several hospitals in Middle Tennessee and currently has less than a day's worth of O-negative and O-positive blood left.
“With school being out for fall break, paired with high hospital usage, we are experiencing an unprecedented shortage,” Dr. Liz Culler, chief medical officer for Blood Assurance, said in a statement. “COVID-19 has already depleted the blood supply, so when you add these additional factors in, it’s quite alarming.”
In order to encourage donation, Blood Assurance is giving a $20 Amazon gift card to all O-negative and O-positive individuals that give blood through Oct.22 at any mobile blood drive or donation center.
Anyone interested in donating blood should visit bloodassurance.org to see a list of all upcoming blood drives and to schedule an appointment.
For more information, donors can call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
Donors must be at least 17-years-old to give blood or 16-years-old with the consent of a parent.
Before giving blood, donors should drink plenty of non-caffeinated fluids and eat a meal rich in iron.
