NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on a Nashville road today. The project has been in the works for weeks now.
You’ve likely seen similar ones in other cities popping up after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.
This one will go on Woodland Street next to juvenile court and Nissan Stadium. One of the organizers, John Smith, says that given Tennessee’s history with the KKK, they feel its important they made this happen.
“In 1867 the first Klan convention was held at the Maxwell House Hotel here in Nashville, so Nashville has made a full circle. It’s a more progressive city, it’s a welcoming city, and it’s a great city. So Nashville needs to know that black lives matter”, Smith says.
The painting begins this morning and organizers say that volunteers are welcomed to come help at 1PM.
Organizers also say that they do have permits to shut down the street to paint.
