Nashville, TN (WSMV) - We’ve seen them all over the county, and this project has been in the works since June.
A new “Black Lives Matter” mural is about to be constructed in East Nashville.
The group that is spearheading the project brought everyone out to Woodlawn Street today, where the mural will be displayed.
“The Titans facility is next-door, there’s a lot of power money so we wanted to make a statement because a lot of people come out to the Titans games and also juvenile court. A lot of kids come through here and we want them to know black lives matter”, John Smith with Black Lives Matter said to the crowd today.
The group says they aren’t worried about vandalism because it will be monitored.
The mural will be unveiled on October 17th.
