NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It started in Louisville and was a big success, and now, we're hoping for the same thing in our city.
It's called, "Blanket Nashville," and it's where you donate blankets and an organization will distribute them to those who need it most.
Hippie Radio 94.5 is leading the charge in Metro and News4's Big Joe on the Go wants to help!
You can drop-off blankets at the following locations:
- Pour Vous Beer, Wine & Spirits on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville
- The Hearth and Grill Shop on West Thompson Lane in Nashville
- Hippie Radio Studios on Music Square West in Nashville
To learn more, click here.
