You don’t usually have to wait in the rain to hear music on Broadway, unless it’s for Blake Shelton’s pop-up show at his bar, Ole Red on Broadway.
Shelton announced the free show on social media around noon on Wednesday. Fans had to pick up wristbands at Ole Red starting at 1 p.m., and they went quickly.
“We hit the lottery on this one,” said Monica Spain, who got a wristband to the show.
Some people were just in the right place at the right time.
“We were randomly in there and they were like Blake Shelton’s going to be here tonight, and we were like we fly out tonight, so we switched our flights and we’re flying out tomorrow to be here,” Shelton fan Hailey Mota said.
This is the second pop-up show on Broadway in as many weeks. Jimmy Buffet just performed at his bar Margaritaville.
“I think it’s awesome because we really wouldn’t have the opportunity to see him,” Shelton fan, Tracey Spain said.
Five-hundred wristbands were given out for the show.
Shelton’s pop-up show was in preparation for his upcoming “Friends and Heroes Tour,” which kicks off next month.
