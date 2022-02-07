In Clarksville, they call it an institution, and it re-opens next month. Fire and water deeply damaged the black horse pub and brewery on franklin street forcing it to close, but there was never any doubt that it was coming back. News 4's Terry Bulger has an update.

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In Fort Campbell country, a place to hang out for the 101st is critical. That place was here at the Black Horse Pub and Brewery.

Last year, a kitchen fire forced its closure and jeopardized its future. Owner Jeff Robinson knew what he had to do, even if it was the worst year of his life.

"It's been a horrible year," Robinson said. "But we are coming back, no doubt."

Fire and water profoundly damaged the black-horse pub and brewery on Franklin Street, forcing it to close. They call it an institution in Clarksville, and it re-opens next month. But there was never any doubt that it was coming back.

The place is far from ready to open, but Robinson said they hope to do it by March. Regular customers are prepared.

"It's sad. We've missed it," Esther Raygoza said. "I've had lunch every day here for 15 years."

"It's an institution of the community. It has been around for a long time," customer Rosco Evans said. "I have strong connections with the military."

The following month is full steam ahead. Robinson has made a promise that he plans to keep.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.