CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In Fort Campbell country, a place to hang out for the 101st is critical. That place was here at the Black Horse Pub and Brewery.

Last year, a kitchen fire forced its closure and jeopardized its future. Owner Jeff Robinson knew what he had to do, even if it was the worst year of his life.

"It's been a horrible year," Robinson said. "But we are coming back, no doubt."

Fire and water profoundly damaged the black-horse pub and brewery on Franklin Street, forcing it to close. They call it an institution in Clarksville, and it re-opens next month. But there was never any doubt that it was coming back.

The place is far from ready to open, but Robinson said they hope to do it by March. Regular customers are prepared.

"It's sad. We've missed it," Esther Raygoza said. "I've had lunch every day here for 15 years."

"It's an institution of the community. It has been around for a long time," customer Rosco Evans said. "I have strong connections with the military."

The following month is full steam ahead. Robinson has made a promise that he plans to keep.