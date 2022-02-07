CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In Fort Campbell country, a place to hang out for the 101st is critical. That place was here at the Black Horse Pub and Brewery.
Last year, a kitchen fire forced its closure and left its future in jeopardy. Owner Jeff Robinson knew what he had to do, even if it was the worst year of his life.
"It's been a horrible year,” Robinson said. “But we are coming back no doubt."
In Clarksville, they call it an institution, and it re-opens next month. Fire and water deeply damaged the black-horse pub and brewery on franklin street forcing it to close.
But there was never any doubt that it was coming back.
The place is far from ready to open, but Robinson says he hopes they can do it by March.
Regular customers are ready.
“It's sad, we've missed it,” said Esther Raygoza. “I’ve had lunch everyday here for 15 years.”
Customer Rosco Evans said, "It's an institution of the community. It has been around for a long time. I have strong connections with the military.”
The next month is full steam ahead. Jeff has made a promise that he plans to keep.
