WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R - Tennessee) has introduced a bill to increase punishments for trafficking fentanyl.
The Ending the Fentanyl Crisis Act Blackburn has proposed would reduce the amount of fentanyl someone needs to be caught with for a mandatory sentence.
Blackburn spoke with reporters today and said she just returned from a trip to the southern border of the U.S. where a large amount of the deadly drug was intercepted, approximately five kilograms.
"That is enough to kill two million Americans," she said. "It hits close to home for us in Tennessee and it's one of the reasons we need to really work to secure that southern border."
Blackburn said more resources are needed for local law enforcement as well, to keep them safe as they deal with these dangerous drugs.
Metro Nashville Police recently warned of fentanyl-laced drugs after ten people died from overdoses last week.
