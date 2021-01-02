WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty have joined other Republican senators and senators-elect to vote against the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The group of 11 is calling on Congress to do the following:

immediately appoint an Electoral Commission

with full investigatory fact-finding authority

to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states

Blackburn and Hagerty said in a combined statement they are "taking a united stand against the tainted electoral results from the recent Presidential election."

"American democracy relies on the consent of the governed. Allegations of voter fraud, irregularities, and unconstitutional actions diminish public confidence in what should be a free, fair, and transparent process. Protecting the integrity of the electoral process is paramount to preserving trust and legitimacy in the final outcome," Blackburn and Hagerty said in a combined statement on Saturday.

Nearly a dozen Republican senators announce plans to vote against counting electoral votes Nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect announced Saturday they will vote against counting electoral votes next week when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory -- despite no credible evidence suggesting widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Blackburn and Hagerty said they would vote against the certification of the 2020 election results.

"For critical moments like these, the Constitution reserves the right to challenge the Electoral College results to members of Congress," Blackburn and Hagerty said in a combined statement on Saturday.

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini released the following statement on the decision by Blackburn and Hagerty:

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election. As of today, Donald Trump has lost 60 out of 61 lawsuits contesting the results, and countless state election officials - both Republican and Democrat - have demonstrated the integrity of the November election. There is simply no proof that the results are anything but the legitimate will of the American people. The decision by Senators Blackburn and Hagerty to refuse to accept the results of this fair and free election undermines the electoral process we have relied on for more than two centuries That they would bend their conscience and character to please one man, Donald Trump, is un-American, a betrayal of the oath they took to defend and protect the constitution, and a slap in the face of the Tennesseans they swore to serve.”

Here is the full statement from the Republican senators and senators-elect: