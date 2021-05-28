WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Senate Republicans including both from Tennessee are opposing the creation of commission to review the insurrection at the U.S. Capital on January 6.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty opposed the measure. Hagerty released a statement on Friday.

Bill Hagerty Statement “January 6 was a terrible day, and from the start, I have condemned the violent actions of the mob who attacked our Capitol Building. But, nearly 450 people have been criminally charged, and multiple professional investigations are well underway, including by the Department of Justice, the Architect of the Capitol, and multiple congressional committees in both the House and Senate whose job is to investigate these matters. We need to let the investigation by law enforcement continue, not start a new one led by Nancy Pelosi.”

The vote fell short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers. The vote was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.