WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Senate Republicans including both from Tennessee are opposing the creation of commission to review the insurrection at the U.S. Capital on January 6.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty opposed the measure. Hagerty released a statement on Friday.
The vote fell short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers. The vote was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.
A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed Friday, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers.
