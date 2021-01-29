WASHINGTON D.C. (WSMV) - Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have joined a group of lawmakers looking to create a bill to end what they call "taxpayer-funded abortion."
The group of Republican Senators said the legislation would "close loopholes that allow Title X family planning funds to go to entities that perform abortions, including Planned Parenthood."
“We must close loopholes that allow for abortion giants like Planned Parenthood to receive federal funding,” Blackburn said in a statement on Friday. “This legislation will help end taxpayer-funded support for the abortion industry and protect the unborn.”
According to lawmakers, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act would do the following:
- Amends the Public Health Service Act to prohibit the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from providing federal family planning grants to entities that perform abortions, or provide funds to entities that perform abortions.
- Strips abortion giant Planned Parenthood and other Title X clinics of taxpayer funding that ought to go to comprehensive healthcare alternatives instead.
- Exceptions are made for abortions where: (1) the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest; or (2) a physician certifies that the woman suffers from a physical disorder, injury, or illness that would place the woman in danger of death unless an abortion is performed, including a condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy. Hospitals are exempted unless they provide funds to non-hospital entities that perform abortions.
- Requires that HHS provide an annual report to Congress that includes: (1) information on grantees who perform abortions under the exceptions
The Founder and President of Live Action applauded the actions of Blackburn.
"Not a single taxpayer dollar should go to fund the deadly, brutal, corrupt abortion industry,” Lila Rose, Founder and President of Live Action, said in a statement on Friday. “Live Action applauds Sen. Blackburn for working to ensure that Title X funding will not go to businesses that kill thousands of preborn children every day."
