These videos, obtained by the NBC station in Chattanooga, were recorded over the past week at Wilson Air Center. They show children who appear to be in their early teens carrying matching bags.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Several Tennessee lawmakers are demanding answers after videos show planes carrying migrant children arriving at an airport in Chattanooga overnight.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, along with Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, have sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In their letter, they are asking Joe Biden's administration for transparency, and Blackburn released a statement.

Hagerty said that the people of Tennessee "deserve answers from the Biden Administration, and they deserve them now."

Blackburn and Fleischmann released a video on Twitter. They said they have questions and want answers from the Biden administration.

Gov. Bill lee has tweeted about the incident. 

To read the full letter from Blackburn, Hagerty, Fleischmann, click here

Download PDF Blackburn, Hagerty, Fleischmann Speak Out Against Biden Administration Trafficking Migrant Children To Tennessee
 

