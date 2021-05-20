WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Several Tennessee lawmakers are demanding answers after videos show planes carrying migrant children arriving at an airport in Chattanooga overnight.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, along with Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, have sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In their letter, they are asking Joe Biden's administration for transparency, and Blackburn released a statement.
Hagerty said that the people of Tennessee "deserve answers from the Biden Administration, and they deserve them now."
Tennesseans deserve answers & they deserve them now. I have warned that Biden’s failure at the border would result in a systematic resettling of migrants in our communities. A new reality is happening in our country—every town is now a border town. https://t.co/u0RK3KD1jD— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 20, 2021
Blackburn and Fleischmann released a video on Twitter. They said they have questions and want answers from the Biden administration.
What is President Biden hiding? We have questions, and we want answers. @RepChuck pic.twitter.com/FtWc7EaBu3— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 20, 2021
Gov. Bill lee has tweeted about the incident.
When we demanded answers, they cut off transparency & emboldened one of the worst human trafficking crises we’ve seen at our border in the last 20 years. I commend @SenatorHagerty & @MarshaBlackburn for calling this out - Tennesseans deserve to know who is coming into our state.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 20, 2021
To read the full letter from Blackburn, Hagerty, Fleischmann, click here.
