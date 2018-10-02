Blackburn, Bredesen in dead heat in NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll

Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen are in a dead heat for Tennessee’s U.S. Senate seat according to an NBC News | SurveyMonkey Tennessee State Poll released on Tuesday morning.

The NBC News | SurveyMonkey Tennessee State Poll was conducted online from Sunday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 24. Results are among a sample of 1,867 adults aged 18 and over, including 1,609 registered voters, who live in Tennessee.

When registered voters were asked “If the 2018 election for Senate were being held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?” Blackburn and Bredesen both received 42 percent of the votes. Those who selected “Undecided” totaled 15 percent.

When reached for comment, the Blackburn campaign sent News4 the following statement:

We’ve always known this is going to be a tight race. Tennesseans want a conservative in the Senate, and they know Marsha is the only candidate in the race who will represent their values. She is the only one who will work with the President, who came to Johnson City last night in support of her campaign. Phil Bredesen’s campaign is bought and paid for by Chuck Schumer. Bredesen donated $33,400 to Hillary Clinton and wanted her to be our President.

The Bredesen campaign also sent a statement to News4:

The only poll that matters is Election Day. As this campaign has done from Day 1, we will continue to keep our heads down and stay focused on talking about the issues that matter to Tennesseans. Voters are tired of partisan squabbling and are ready to hire Governor Bredesen to be the state's next U.S. Senator because he gets things done. That's our focus and we're taking nothing for granted.

This is a big change from the release of a Sept. 6 NBC News/Marist poll of Tennessee which found Bredesen with a 48-46 percent lead of likely voters.

The NBC News | SurveyMonkey Tennessee State Poll also showed Bill Lee with a 46-35 percent lead over Karl Dean in the Tennessee governor’s race.

Other questions included in the poll were:

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

Strongly approve 36%

Somewhat approve 17%

Somewhat disapprove 7%

Strongly disapprove 39%

No answer 1%

Which one of the following issues matters MOST to you right now?

Foreign policy 3%

The environment 7%

Terrorism 5%

Immigration 15%

Health care 25%

Jobs and the economy 26%

Education 8%

Other 9%

No Answer 1%

If the November 2018 election for U.S. Congress were being held today, in your district, would you vote for the:

Democratic Party candidate 40%

Republican Party candidate 50%

Would not vote 7%

No Answer 3%

Which of the following do you think should be the top priority of the Tennessee state government?

Education 18%

Health care 28%

Immigration 8%

Infrastructure 12%

Jobs and the economy 28%

Other 6%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Bill Haslam is handling his job as governor of Tennessee?

Strongly approve 16%

Somewhat approve 51%

Somewhat disapprove 23%

Strongly disapprove 8%

No answer 2%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Tennessee State Legislature is handling its job?

Strongly approve 7%

Somewhat approve 50%

Somewhat disapprove 27%

Strongly disapprove 13%

No answer 3%

If the 2018 election for governor were being held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?

Bill Lee, the Republican 46%

Karl Dean, the Democrat 35%

Undecided 19%

No answer –

How would you rate the condition of the Tennessee economy these days?

Very good 21%

Fairly good 57%

Fairly bad 17%

Very bad 5%

No answer 1%

How often do you trust the federal government to do what is right?

Just about always 2%

Most of the time 10%

About half of the time 26%

Some of the time 34%

Almost never 27%

No answer 1%

How often do you trust the state government to do what is right?

Just about always 2%

Most of the time 22%

About half of the time 32%

Some of the time 28%

Almost never 15%

No answer 1%

How good of a job is the Tennessee state government doing at maintaining roads, bridges and other infrastructure?

Very good 7%

Somewhat good 49%

Somewhat poor 31%

Very poor 13%

No answer 1%

How willing would you be to pay higher taxes to improve public schools in Tennessee?

Very willing 20%

Somewhat willing 35%

Not too willing 26%

Not at all willing 18%

No answer 1%

How willing would you be to pay higher taxes to fund improvements to infrastructure, like roads and bridges, in Tennessee?

Very willing 16%

Somewhat willing 40%

Not too willing 30%

Not at all willing 14%

No answer 1%

Thinking about the upcoming elections in November, if a candidate wanted to expand Medicaid in your state, would that make you more likely to vote for that candidate, less likely, or wouldn’t it make much different in your vote?

More likely 40%

Less likely 24%

Wouldn’t make much difference 35%

No answer 1%

Do you think race relations in Tennessee are getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

Getting better 16%

Getting worse 33%

Staying about the same 50%

No answer 1%

Do you support of oppose removing Confederate monuments and statues from public spaces around Tennessee?