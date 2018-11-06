NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The candidates for the competitive U.S. Senate race in Tennessee have cast their votes.
Congressman Marsha Blackburn voted early in Williamson County last week.
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen voted at his polling location in Forest Hills on Tuesday morning. He said his gut tells him this week is going well.
When Bredesen spoke to the media, he touched on everything from partisanship to Taylor Swift's endorsement of him, highlighting how critical her push for young people to vote has been.
President Trump has made three trips to Tennessee during this election cycle to campaign for Blackburn.
Blackburn has run her campaign on traditional Republican values.
Stay with News4 throughout the day for full coverage of the midterm elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.