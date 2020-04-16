WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Two Tennessee senators are joining the president’s advisory group working to reopen the country's economy.
On Wednesday, the president said he was enlisting people from the business world, medical field and elected office to help re-open the country’s economy.
The Economic Recovery Initiative will include U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander.
Blackburn took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked the president for her appointment.
“Our nation has been fighting an invisible enemy, forcing small businesses to shutter, workers to be furloughed and manufacturers to shut down. It’s time we start developing a plan to safely re-open America," Blackburn said on Twitter.
Alexander also took to Twitter to share his appointment.
"The way to contain this disease and get back to work and back to school is to put politics aside and work together as fast as we can on new tests, new treatments, and new vaccines," Alexander said on Twitter.
