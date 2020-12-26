NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After touring the damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning, the governor requested emergency declaration from the president.

As the federal authorities continue to investigate the bombing, Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he has asked President Donald Trump "to support ongoing efforts and relief."

I have requested an emergency declaration from @POTUS to support ongoing efforts and relief. pic.twitter.com/7vwrvN1FBw — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 26, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Representative Jim Cooper have sent a letter to the president in support of Lee's request.

"Tennesseans are so grateful for the tremendous law enforcement resources dedicated to solving this horrendous and cowardly attack. This has been a trying year for Nashville, but we are strong and we will recover,” said Senator Blackburn. “I am urging President Trump to declare a major disaster declaration to provide all necessary federal resources to help Nashville’s recovery and support the small business owners that have already been hurting from the pandemic.”

According to the governor, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate after an explosion that occurred outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North on Saturday morning. Metro Police said the bombing was "an intentional act."

Multiple senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching the home of Anthony Quinn Warner. The investigation is taking place at the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch.

NBC News: FBI, ATF search home of 63-year-old man in connection of Nashville explosion The home of a 63-year-old man is being searched by federal agents in connection with an explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Police released a photo of the RV that exploded in downtown after arriving around 1:30 a.m. The blast damaged dozens of businesses and injured at least three people.

BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Lee tweeted that he toured the site of the bombing. He called the damage to the area "shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed."