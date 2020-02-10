Students from Pearl-Cohn High Get To Sing with Keith Urban at All For The Hall Benefit Concert Monday Night

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- You can't sing a new song, until it's written first.

At Pearl Cohn High, the students are learning about Black History and its historic but somewhat unknown connection to country music.

So they asked Teyonce' McHaney to write them a song.

"At this age you're  kind of lost, you're kind of trying to figure out who do I want to be and you're like I don't want to be somebody that I'm not I still want to be whether people like it or not."

Senior Marquise Reams think it's perfect. Her song Just Try, let's 2 words say so much.

"It's very heartfelt you connect with the song you just did., it's just wonderful"

So wonderful, that Keith Urban heard it and invited the kids to sing it with him tonight on stage in front of 18-thousand people.

Nervous?

"No sir we've practiced a lot. If we don't have it now we'll never have it."

And as you've heard, they have it.

Their music with a message. From the young woman who wrote it.

"Just try may not be the thing you want it to be but just try, and you never know."

 

