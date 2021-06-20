The Freedom Riders rode through the south 60-years ago challenging racial segregation. Now a group of activists is going on a freedom ride of their own promoting voting rights. They made a stop Sunday in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A voting rights group joined civil rights leaders during a stop in Nashville on Sunday afternoon to push for increased voter education and raise awareness about voter suppression.
The group is travelling from Mississippi to Washington D.C. The outreach campaign is Called Black Voters Matter and it aims to fight the dozens of law makers that are considering legislation to restrict voting rights. On Sunday, they reflected on the work of the original Freedom Riders.
The focus of Sunday’s event was to “educate voters and honor the life of late Freedom Rider Kwama Lillard.”
