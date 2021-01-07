NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Local restaurants downtown have been through it all. Between tornadoes, the pandemic, and now an explosion, they need community support now more than ever.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is asking for you to help our those restaurants impacted.
One restaurant, the Black Rabbit in Printers Alley, is back to square one after the bombing. The owner says the explosion blew out his back windows and had some damage, but they are still open.
Big Joe is out there this morning on Third Avenue North with more on how you can help.
