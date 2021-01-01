NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A COVID-19 program launched by Comcast Corporation was opened up further to include black-owned businesses hit hard by the coronavirus.
Businesses had to apply and nine black-owned businesses were selected as winners in Middle Tennessee for the program. Four of them are from right here in Nashville.
One of those Nashville based locations, Punches and Bunches Fitness Boxing, was hit with the one-two combo.
"Of course you know with the pandemic, it kind of hit us in March... at that point in time we weren't able to get government assistance or anything like that because we weren't in business long enough," Tramaine Crook, the owner, said.
Crook said they stayed afloat because of their clients who paid for services in advance.
"We actually were able to pivot a little bit to offer our services outside of here as far as virtual training, making house visits or even opening up our services to go to parks," he said.
But just like many businesses during the pandemic, they've been bobbing and weaving through so they applied to the Comcast Rise Program which offers consulting services, free media campaigns, and tech makeovers.
Soon after, Crook found out they won!
"Especially in Nashville, in our industry, you don't really see a lot of businesses or come into a lot of gyms with business owners that look like myself... but it will actually put us on a level playing field," he exclaimed.
This year, the goal is growth and winning this program gives this appointment-only gym the footwork to do just that.
"It feels good, I feel like we were going in the right direction already but now that's actually helping us catapult to new heights for where we're planning on going anyway for 2021," Crook said.
