NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Black-owned businesses took over part of Opry Land, for the Nashville Black Market on Saturday.
The event gave the business owners a chance to make some money and network at the same time.
Recent projections say minority owned businesses are less likely to still be open when the pandemic is over.
“It’s a fact that 40 percent of black-owned businesses will not survive after COVID, so we want to make sure that we can keep that revenue up,” business owner Carlos Partee said. “And we want to make sure that black owned businesses can create their own legacy and foundation to continue to be here after 2020.”
Everyone who attended was required to wear a mask.
Saturday was the fourth year for the event.
