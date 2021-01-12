NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group rallied outside the State Capitol in Nashville on Tuesday morning calling for social justice.
The planned protest was at the People Plaza around noon. The group was from Knoxville and they are advocates fighting for Black lives.
The Metro Nashville Police Department was notified about this protest.
This is the second protest that was planned at the People Plaza for Tuesday. There were about 20 people in a silent protest before the legislative session that started on Tuesday.
