A bill calls for a change to law enforcement procedures across the country. It's just been introduced in the name of a woman shot and killed in her home in March.
Breonna Taylor was the young EMT in Louisville shot and killed by police at her apartment during a raid. A lawsuit by Taylor's family said the police did not knock and no drugs were found in her apartment.
Thursday, the entire Louisville city council voted to ban no-knock search warrants for police.
Senator Rand Paul has introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act. If passed, it would ban law enforcement from carrying out a warrant until the officer provides their authority and purpose.
Paul said in a statement, "After talking with Breonna Taylor's family, I've come to the conclusion that its long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants."
"I think it needs to happen, and it's heartbreaking what happened to Breonna Taylor," said John Smith of Black Lives Matter Nashville.
A rep for metro police told us in part, "...our officers will knock and/or announce their presence unless someone in a dwelling is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death. That circumstance would be exceptionally rare."
The rep went on to say supervisors don't recall a time they've carried out a no-knock search warrant in Nashville in many years.
"It's one piece of the puzzle," said Smith. "There are many things that need to be done. Breonna's story is just a very sad story."
(0) comments
