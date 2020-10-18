NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just one day following the mural being painted in Music City, vehicles driving over top have left their mark.
As you drive through the area, you will see drivers have spun their vehicle tires over top of the yellow paint laid on the road.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several artists came together on Saturday to paint on a Nashville street,…
At this time, there is no information regarding which vehicles, or even how many, are responsible.
