NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several artists came together on Saturday to paint on a Nashville street, a visible message of the call for justice for Black and African American’s.
A Black Lives Matter mural sits on Woodland Street between North 1st Street and Interstate Drive in East Nashville.
“It was a wonderful day to see all the community come together to paint black lives matter on the streets of Nashville,” said Brenda Ross, one of the organizers of the event.
“It’s a lot of permission and permits and public works and art commission,” said John Smith, organizer of the event. “It takes money to do this. It’s privately funded so it’s a lot to do,” Smith added.
The big bold yellow letters is similar to the one seen in many other cities across the country. Brenda Ross, a long time East Nashville resident says she’s glad to have this mural in her community.
“What better view,” Ross said. “People coming back and forth from downtown can see the mural. You have people coming to the titans stadium from all over the state that can see the mural,” she added.
“Nashville is a progressive city. It’s better than it was in the past. It means a lot for Nashville to do this. It shows a lot that we got permission, our city let us do this,” said Smith about the mural.
Many people in the community helped paint the mural, including Reverend James Thomas; a prominent pastor with Jefferson Street Baptist church. “It’s important to me because black lives matter happens to be the children of the march. I started marching with Dr. King in 64 in this city with John Lewis,” said Reverend Thomas
Organizers said the Nashville Civil Rights Movement had four components: the sit-ins, freedom riders, demonstrations, and the arts movement.
“I am blessed. I feel so much better because I know my time is up; just about up and seeing them, 1 know it’s not over,” Rev. Thomas said.
Organizers said Thaxton Waters II, a prominent artist and muralist, led a group of artists in bringing the Black Lives Matter mural to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.