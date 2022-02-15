NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Walk into the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd, and chances are you’ll see Marha Lupai and her husband Alex Sekwat.
“We do a lot of local brands,” Lupai said.
“We have all sorts of international products, from different parts of Africa, Asia, India,” Lupai added.
A fusion of cultures just like their own identities, both from Africa, now American citizens. Lupai is from Ethiopia, Sekwat is from South Sudan.
“We came with nothing. When we came, we only brought our clothes, our bags and what we had. So, God has been good to us. And America has been good to us,” Lupai said.
A similar blend is on showcase at the Nashville Black Market, with Jonathan and Christopher Oye, owners of Oye Coffee.
“I used to travel around the world, try different coffee and meet different farmers,” Oye said.
Their father is Nigerian, and their mother is African American.
“Just seeing both backgrounds, of being an immigrant and the other side of it. It’s very important for us to highlight it, each and every day we’re in business,” Oye said.
They know the hurdles Black immigrants face.
“It’s hard to get some of the, as a business owner, some of the funding, and it’s hard to get some opportunities like other businesses,” Lupai said.
“I think we’re quite a significant player in this nation,” Yoliswa Khumalo Hadebe, Director of Narrative and Media of UndocuBlack Network said.
UndocuBlack Network is a group of current and formerly undocumented Black people who help provide resources to immigrants. Immigrants, who oftentimes face political and cultural hardships.
According to Undocublack Network, 5% of Tennessee residents are immigrants, while about 4% of residents are native-born U.S. citizens with at least one immigrant parent. In 2018, 348,562 immigrants (foreign-born individuals) comprised 5% of the population.
Black immigrants now account for nearly 10% of the nation’s Black population at 4.2 million people. Within this group, the number of African immigrants has seen a significant increase: There were approximately 574,000 African immigrants in the United States in 2000 and 1.5 million in 2014.
“Over the summer, we all saw the spillover of some of the detention issues that are happening, as it pertains to Black immigrants. And we saw it through the abuses that were witnessed happening to Haitian immigrants at the border. And so that is actually the tipping--the tip of the iceberg of the many, many issues within the immigration system,” Hadebe said.
A system plagued by controversy and one person we spoke with said can be misunderstood.
“I think it’s just being more aware of the culture. How to educate others about the background and different cultures,” Christopher Oye said.
“We bring a lot to the table. I just want people to understand that. Let them not see us as takers, but contributors to the economy,” Alex Sekwat said.
People of African descent have made contributions for centuries throughout America’s long history, whether they arrived hundreds of years ago, or within the last decade.
“I want all Africans that are brought here, or born in Africa or in America, that we are one," Lupai said.
Between voting rights to immigration, Hadebe said the challenges Black Immigrants and African Americans face are still prevalent.
They’re hoping Congress passes more inclusive immigrant rights that can make the pathway to citizenship easier.
