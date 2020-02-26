One of our News4 reporters has been on a journey to learn about her own family's history. Caresse Jackman has just made a major discovery, and she's sharing it for black history month.
You need resources, databases, and rolodexes of phone numbers when you're a consumer investigative reporter.
"Good morning, ma'am, this is Caresse Jackman calling from News4," Caresse said Wednesday morning, reaching out to people who made a Call 4 Action complaint.
Every day Caresse is on the job, some familiar faces are watching.
"That's my family," she smiled, referring to the pictures taped to her desk. "If I'm having a stressful day, I just look over to my right and see them smiling."
There's one family member Caresse has never had the clear story about, her great-grandfather. His story is a truly global one.
Far from where Caresse is now, her great-grandfather comes from more than 2,700 miles away.
"At the time my great grandfather grew up, it was British Guiana," she said. "Especially for a lot of African Americans, when it comes to your past, you always hit a glass ceiling at a certain point. You can only trace it back a certain amount."
There was something Caresse had to find. Before he died, her great-grandfather wrote a book about his life story. The question was where in the world she could find it. She started her usual searches.
"You use those tools all the time to track down people, all sorts of things," Caresse said. "Now, it's personal for me."
Finally, the answer came. A book seller had the book in England.
"I was like, you've got to be be kidding me," laughed Caresse.
Today, she has just been sent the story of her great-grandfather, Arthur R. Davis.
"The guy was so kind," Caresse said of the book seller. "He emailed me back and said, 'if you're the relative, you can have it free of charge. The only thing you have to pay for is postage.' Oh my God, I was tearing up because finally, I have the book in my hands."
She started reading her great-grandfather's words.
"He talked a little bit about growing up in British Guiana," said Caresse. "Around 1916, he enlisted with the British West Indies regiment, which was mainly people of African descent being a part of World War I. They went clear across to Egypt via Gibraltar. Black soldiers from the Caribbean fought in these wars."
"I'm proud," she continued. "I'm proud that he fought. I'm proud that he had the courage to do it at a time I'm sure was not easy for him. He is a hero to me. I'm proud of him and what he accomplished in life. Definitely."
