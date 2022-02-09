FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) – The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program completed the first-ever flight of a UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter on Saturday without anyone on board the plane.
According to a release from DARPA, 30-minutes of uninhabited flight with the optionally piloted vehicle (OPV) over the U.S. Army installation at Fort Campbell, Kentucky was completed on February 5th. Another uninhabited flight was also conducted on February 7th.
The Black helicopter has Sokorsky MATRIX autonomy technologies that form the core of ALIAS. This technology can change the way that changes the way aviators and aircrews complete missions, assisting when flying with limited visibility or without communications.
“With reduced workloads pilots can focus on mission management instead of the mechanics,” said Stuart Young, program manager in DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office said in a statement. “This unique combination of autonomy software and hardware will make flying both smarter and safer.”
According to a statement from DARPA, within the next month, the ALIAS program plans to conduct the first flight of a fly-by-wire M-model Black Hawk at Fort Eustis, Virginia.
For more information on the Black Hawk helicopter flight, click here.
